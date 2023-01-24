Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion Donates $500 to ‘Night at the Races’ Event
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ 12:01 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion donated $500.00 to “Night at the Races” event to benefit The Central Clarion Football Boosters Club.
Mike Minich, manager of Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion, was eager to help the Football Boosters Club after they lost a large portion of money due to recent financial issues.
“We wanted to help the kids in the community, and we just hope the club has a successful event.” Minich said.
The “Night at the Races” event will help Central Clarion’s football program with the cost of equipment and football camp for the players.
For more information about the event, visit: Central Clarion to Host “Night at the Races” event on February 4
