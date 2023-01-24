 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion Donates $500 to ‘Night at the Races’ Event

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

nicks auto
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion donated $500.00 to “Night at the Races” event to benefit The Central Clarion Football Boosters Club.

Mike Minich, manager of Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion, was eager to help the Football Boosters Club after they lost a large portion of money due to recent financial issues.

“We wanted to help the kids in the community, and we just hope the club has a successful event.” Minich said.

The “Night at the Races” event will help Central Clarion’s football program with the cost of equipment and football camp for the players.

For more information about the event, visit: Central Clarion to Host “Night at the Races” event on February 4

3A9CDF9F-8BA9-4E09-B2DB-0F7E3CBEAF4C (2)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.