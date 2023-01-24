State Police Calls: Vehicle Crashes into Rock That Fell Onto Route 36

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Vehicle Crashes Into Rock That Fell Onto Route 36

PSP Marienville responded to a crash on Route 36 in which a vehicle struck a rock that had fallen onto the roadway early Friday morning.

According to police, this crash occurred around 4:24 a.m. on Friday, January 20, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling south on Route 36 near Smokey Hill Road. In this area, the west side of the roadway has a steep rocky hill.

According to police, a large rock had fallen onto the roadway prior to the vehicle traveling through the area. Due to it still being dark at the time, the operator did not see the rock in the roadway and struck it, puncturing two right-side tires.

The operator was able to drive the vehicle to a safe location. Upon police arrival, she informed troopers that her husband was on his way with another tire to replace the flat tires.

DUI in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a DUI near U.S. Route 322 and Main Street in Clarion Township, around 12:49 a.m. on Thursday, January 19.

Police say the arrestee is a known 28-year-old Brookville man.

The vehicle involved is a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500.

