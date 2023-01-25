Commissioners Sell Riverhill Property As Plans Change



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley on Tuesday morning added Riverhill property back to the Tax Rolls after approving a sales agreement with Brian T. Acey of Clarion to purchase the Paint Township building.

The sales agreement is for $170,000.00 for the two parcels, Tax Map No. 21.

Commissioners purchased the property in 2019 for $150,000 from Charlene Holabaugh.

The building previously housed Riverhill Beverage Inc. Plans for the beer distributor building was to use it for storage of EMA Department trailers and equipment, all of the trucks and equipment and items used by the maintenance department, long-term record storage, a supply depot for all county functions, and storage for county vehicle depot. The size of the building is around 8,000 square feet.

Those plans quickly changed after the county purchased the nearby former Sorce warehouse.

The county proceeded to remodel the space to fit everything intended for the Riverhill property and much more, including the entire 9-1-1 operation, space for related offices, storage, and future development.

The commissioners did not intend to speculate in real estate; they ended up making $20,000.00 on the sale of the building.

Acey, a well-known local landlord, could not be reached for comments regarding plans for the building

In other business:

Appointed Layne Giering to the Council of Greenways and Trails Board as a delegate for Clarion County.

Approved Adult Probation phone in an application for $48,121 with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Grant-in-Aid to supplement two Adult Probation salaries. =

A Memorandum of Understanding was reached between Clarion County CYS and United Mine Workers of America Region 1, AFL-CIO/CLC. The agreement allowed CYS workers to have a shorter lunch break and leave work at 4:30 p.m.

Approved a contract for CYS with KidsPeace National Centers, Inc. to provide residential – Foster Care services. Term: 10/1/2022 – 6/30/2023. Cost: $101.98 – $517.82 per day. County Match: 20 – 40 percent.

Approved a contract renewal for GIS with ESRI, Inc. to provide software maintenance. Term: 2/1/2023 – 1/31/2024. Cost: $10,500.00.

Approved an additional contract renewal for GIS with Pictometry International Corp. EagleView to provide a widget to allow EagleView Imagery in our Hosting ArcGIS Server. Effective Date: 01/01/2023. Cost: $995.00.

The Clarion County Tourism Marketing Grant application from the Clarion County Fair Association for $3,500.00 in advertising from hotel tax money.

Management Information Services was approved for a contract renewal with Global Data Consultants, LLC to provide professional services for MIS. Term: 1/10/2023 – 12/31/2023. Cost: $3,750.00.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.