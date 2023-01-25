7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayRain showers, snow showers, and sleet before 2pm, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers between 2pm and 3pm, then rain showers likely after 3pm. High near 41. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
TonightRain and snow showers before 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 3am and 5am. Low around 30. Southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
ThursdayA chance of snow showers after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday NightA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
FridayCloudy, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 8 to 16 mph.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
SaturdayCloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.
Saturday NightA chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayRain and snow showers likely before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday NightA chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
MondayA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday NightCloudy, with a low around 22.
TuesdayA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
