Borough Police Apprehend Man Accused of Vandalizing Clarion Property



CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a 33-year-old man accused of placing graffiti on businesses in Clarion Borough were waived for court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 33-year-old Alejandro Medrano Blanco, of San Antonio, TX, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 24, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn:

– Criminal Mischief, Felony 3



– Poss Instrument Of Crime W/Int, Misdemeanor 1– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physi Off, Misdemeanor 3

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Judge Quinn’s office on December 15, Clarion Borough police received a request to respond to a report of criminal mischief in Clarion Borough on Saturday, December 3, around 7:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, police spoke with victim #1, who showed authorities the outside back wall to the store that had been painted with spray paint by an unknown individual, the complaint states.

The cameras at the store were facing the opposite direction of the painting. While on scene, police noticed more graffiti painted on a white garage belonging to victim #2. Within a few minutes, victim #3 stopped and stated that her garage and dumpster, belonging to Victim #4, had also been painted, the complaint indicates.

Police also received information that a silver box on the traffic signal post at 6th and Main Street belonging to victim #5 had been painted as well, the complaint notes.

Photographs of all the graffiti were taken.

On Monday December 5, around 1:18 p.m., officers responded to victim #6 as these same markings were painted on trash cans and a storage compartment at Pump #7,

On Wednesday, December 7, police contacted businesses in the area to obtain video surveillance.

According to the complaint, the video surveillance from all three places shows a dark colored, two-tone Ford truck traveling North on 5th Avenue and then turning into the Liberty Street parking lot. The vehicle then drives around the parking lot and back to Madison Road and travels east. The truck then turns right and parks on North 6th Avenue along the side of Crooks Clothing. The male then exits the truck and after a few minutes, walks to Main Street.

The male crosses Main Street and then is seen walking east again in front of Crooks Clothing and stops at the Traffic Signal post and spray paints the silver box on the post. The male then walks north on 6th Avenue to Madison Road and travels East past Liberty Towers. The male then walks south towards Dietz Place in the direction of Main Street.

Victim #6 and an officer were able to backtrack the video surveillance, which depicted a white male in a two-tone pickup pull into pump #7, exit the vehicle, go into the store, and make a purchase, (three cans of Budweiser Beer and Swisher Sweet Cigars). The male then exited the store and completed a transaction (gasoline). While the male was pumping gas, he leaned over the trash can and appeared to paint the trash can.

The male then knelt down and appeared to paint the storage compartment. The male was wearing the same clothing depicted in the surveillance obtained by police, the complaint states.

On December 8, police applied for a search warrant for bank records from Sutton Bank, which is the bank that issued the card used in the purchases at victim #6. The search warrant was granted and Sutton Bank provided information indicating the card was issued to Alejandro Medrano Blanco.

The search warrant also provided his date of birth and social security number, the complaint indicates.

A driver’s license check from Texas was completed and the driver’s license photo of Blanco matched the individual in the video surveillance, the complaint notes.

According to police, the cost to repair or replace the items painted is $12,812.14 with victim #2 and victim #6 waiting on quotes when charges were filed.

