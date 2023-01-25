Charles W. Karns passed away of natural causes on Jan. 24th, 2023.

He was a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

He was born on Oct. 15th, 1933 to the late W. Harrison Karns and Mary Elizabeth (Sager) Karns.

Charles graduated from Franklin High School in 1952.

His employment career included: Franklin Auto, C.P.T., Joy Manufacturing, and First National Bank.

On Feb. 6th, 1953, he married his classmate, Hazel Barnicle.

They would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in a few days.

In addition to his wife, Hazel, he is survived by one daughter, Deborah Sue Lyle and her husband, Dave; two grandchildren, Michael Lyle (Megan) and Christine Slagle (Justin).

He is also survived by one brother, John Karns (Pat); one sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Karns; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, Barry L. Karns; four brothers, Henry (Kate), Bill (Dorothy), James (Twila), and Donald; also five sisters, Harriet Parker (Harry), Myrtle Rearick (Melvin), Anna Wagner (Ervin), Eleanor Kelly (Paul), and Mary Grace Simpson (Jack); and a half-brother, Earl.

At his request, there will be no visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the charity of one’s choice.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the employees of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the wonderful and compassionate care that Charles received during his stay there.

