Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan-Crusted Salmon

This nutty coating and cool sauce turn ordinary salmon into something special!

Ingredients

2 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)

2 tablespoons mayonnaise



1/2 cup finely chopped pecans1/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley1 tablespoon butter, melted

Cucumber sauce:

1/2 cup chopped seeded peeled cucumber

1/2 cup vanilla yogurt

1/2 teaspoon snipped fresh dill or 1/8 teaspoon dill weed

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

-Place salmon skin side down in a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise over each fillet.

-In a small bowl, combine the pecans, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley and butter; spoon over salmon. Bake at 425° for 10-15 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

-Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the cucumber sauce ingredients. Serve with the salmon.

