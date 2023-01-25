Corsica Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash regarding an area man who was injured during a rollover crash in Rose Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 24, the crash happened at 3:39 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, on State Route 28, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2004 Dodge Dakota operated by 58-year-old William D. McElravy, of Corsica, was traveling north when McElravy lost control and struck an embankment.

The pickup overturned twice after striking the embankment.

McElravy reported minor injuries. He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene by McPherson Auto Body and Towing.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on the scene.

According to police, McElravy was charged with a traffic violation.

