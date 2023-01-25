Dr. Joseph A. Agnello, 105, of Franklin, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born in Jamestown, NY on October 3, 1917, he was the son of the late Antonio and Lillian Piazza Agnello.

He was a 1934 graduate of Knox High School.

He earned his undergraduate degree at Duke University and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Dental School in 1943.

Dr. Agnello was a Veteran of WWII and served in Guam as a Dentist.

He was a Captain in the Army Dental Corps.

He practiced dentistry in Franklin for many years and was considered a specialist In making and fitting dentures.

He was the owner of the of Hy-Tone Cleaners in Franklin.

A man of many interests, he enjoyed electronics, fast cars, built and operated radios and especially photography.

He had his own dark room and developed his own pictures.

A life long member of the Franklin Elks Lodge, he enjoyed playing cards with his friends there and was always supportive of their projects and needs.

Dr. Agnello was an avid golfer and a member of the Wanango Country Club.

He enjoyed playing bocce at all family gatherings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Lillian Agnello, his wife Adrianna and two sisters, Mary Sirianni of Jamestown, NY and Anna Erickson Plocich of Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Surviving are two nephews, Fran Sirianni and his wife Amy of Jamestown, NY and their three children, Michael, Jay and Nick and their families; William Erickson and his wife Jan of Aspinwall and a niece, Roberta Hultman and her husband Bruce of Ebensburg, PA and their three children, Jennifer, Judd and Justin and their families.

A grand celebration was held on his 100th birthday at Primo Barones at the Franklin Airport. All of his extended family was present.

He was a much loved son, husband, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.

Burial will be at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Jamestown, NY.

