Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Team members are dedicated and passionate individuals that are committed to inspiring positive change in the lives of adolescents with emotional and behavioral challenges. We are recruiting for multiple positions and all shifts, and we would welcome you to be part of our awesome team!

As a Mental Health Worker, you will be part of a team providing medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. In this position, you will provide direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

To Apply: text MHW to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Shift: Days and Evenings

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

