The family of Florence Brochetti would like to announce her passing on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on December 4, 1929 in Scottdale, PA.

She came to Clarion to attend Clarion State Teachers College to get to degree in Elementary Education.

While there, she met a WWII Navy veteran from Reynoldsville, William Brochetti, who become her husband for 71 years.

She taught at Rimersburg Elementary School for 25 years and retired with her husband to enjoy the rest of their lives together.

She was a longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Parish and the Retired Teachers Association.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, William Brochetti of Country Springs.

She is also survived by her four children: Gregory (Deborah) Brochetti of Gainesville, FL., Denise Brochetti of Chattanooga, TN., Michael Brochetti of Lake Placid, FL., and daughter Diane Nachtwey (Peter) of Hobe Sound, FL.

She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Justin (Jackie) Brochetti, Jessica Brochetti Bradley (Kyle), Mallary Brochetti.

She also is survived by her two great-grandchildren: Morgan and Skyler Bradley.

She is also survived by her brother Harry Spak (Libby) of New Kensington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Spak, her brother William Spak and nephew Bobby Spak.

Friends and family will be received from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:45pm.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

