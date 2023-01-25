 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]rion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Local Man Escapes Injuries As SUV Crashes into Tree Off Route 68

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into a tree off State Route 68 in Monroe Township on Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:53 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 46-year-old Edward P. Troup, of Rimersburg, was traveling north and attempting to negotiate a left curve when he lost control of his 2019 Ford Escape.

The SUV traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, continued northeast, and collided with a tree.

Troup was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.

According to police, Troup was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.