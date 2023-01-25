Local Man Escapes Injuries As SUV Crashes into Tree Off Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into a tree off State Route 68 in Monroe Township on Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:53 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 46-year-old Edward P. Troup, of Rimersburg, was traveling north and attempting to negotiate a left curve when he lost control of his 2019 Ford Escape.

The SUV traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, continued northeast, and collided with a tree.

Troup was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.

According to police, Troup was charged with a traffic violation.

