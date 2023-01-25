Pennsylvania Woman Found Guilty on Charges Related to Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Pennsylvania woman was found guilty in the District of Columbia on Tuesday of felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach.

Her actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Pauline Bauer, 55, of Kane, Pennsylvania, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress; parading, demonstrating, and picketing in a Capitol Building. The verdict followed a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden.

According to the government’s evidence, Bauer was among rioters in a mob that illegally entered the Capitol grounds and Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. At approximately 2:57 p.m., one of the body-camera videos recorded another individual saying words to the effect of “This is where we find Nancy Pelosi.” Bauer was standing approximately 30 feet from the House Speaker’s office when she was recorded saying “Bring that fucking bitch out here now. Bring her out. Bring her out here. We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out here.” When an MPD officer tried to push Bauer away from the area he was protecting, she engaged in a confrontation, screaming expletives at the officer, saying “You back up. Don’t even try.” and pushing the officer. A short time later, Bauer was physically removed from the Rotunda by MPD officers in riot gear.

Bauer was arrested on May 19, 2021, in Pennsylvania.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 1, 2023. The felony obstruction charge carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and potential financial penalties. The misdemeanor offenses carry a combined statutory maximum of three years of incarceration and potential financial penalties. The Court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Valuable assistance was provided by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania and the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 24 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

