Robert “Rick” R. McDonough, age 54, of Gloucester, went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 20, 2023, with his wife by his side.

He was born on July 20, 1968, in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Robert was a veteran of the US Navy and worked the last 20 years at Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding.

He was preceded in death by his mother Betty A. McDonough, and he leaves behind to cherish his memory Teresa McDonough, loving wife of 21 years, three children Chelsea McDonough, Kevin Seidnitzer, and his hunting buddy, Robert “Ricky” McDonough, granddaughter Azlyn, Brother Timothy McDonough and father Chuck McDonough.

A Home Going Service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Sharon Baptist Church, 2625 North Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23666 beginning at 11:00 am, the family will receive friends for an hour before from 10:00 – 11:00 am.

The service will be live-streamed and available on the church website.

Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home..

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.