Russel B. Wetzel, 89, of Parker, PA, passed away Monday evening (01/23/23) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Licking Township, Clarion County, on February 27, 1933, he was the son of the late David and Ethel Kilgore Wetzel.

A graduate of the former Parker High School.

He served in the US Army from 1952 to 1953 in Germany as a Corporal.

Russel was married on April 7, 1961, to the late Barbara Rhoads Wetzel, who preceded him in death on January 1, 2018.

He worked at the former Northern Pipe Line at Parker and the former Indepsec Chemical in Petrolia, PA.

Russel was a member of Park Hill Church of God in West Freedom, where he participated in Bible Study and attended the former Prayer breakfast at the Plaza.

Russel enjoyed attending live Christian music events with his wife and their friends, as well as attending his grandchildren’s events over the years. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Surviving are his four sons: Dennis (Tabatha) Wetzel of St. Petersburg; Daniel (Paula) Wetzel of Foxburg; Douglas (Missie) Wetzel of Sligo; Donald (Samantha) Wetzel of Temple, TX. Two Brothers: Merle (Janet) Wetzel of Shippenville; Ed Wetzel of Clarion. Eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant son Randy, a son David, a daughter Sue, and a sister Dorothy Terwilliger.

Friends will be received on Thursday (1/26/2023) from 2-4 & 6-8 at the Park Hill Church of God (Lime Plant Rd) in West Freedom, Parker, PA.

Friends will also be received at the Church on Friday (1/27/23) from 10:00 am to 10:45 am.

Military Honors will follow at 10:45 am conducted by the VFW and American Legion Parker Post.

The funeral Service will follow at 11 am. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery.

Buzard Funeral Homes has been entrusted with arrangements.

