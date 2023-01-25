School & Community Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023 / 5:42 a.m.
TWO-HOUR DELAY
Allegheny-Clarion School District
Clarion Area School District
Clarion County Career Center; staff report at 9:00 a.m.
Clarion-Limestone School District
Creative Kids – AM and full-day Pre-K is on a 2-hour delay; 11:00 a.m. start time. Child care operating as normal.
Keystone School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
North Clarion County School District
Redbank Valley School District
St. Joseph School – Lucinda, Pa.
Union School District
CLOSED:
Brockway Head Start Center
Clearfield Area School District
Clearfield County Career & Technology Center
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Jeff Tech
Lakeside UMC – Before & After School Program
Moshannon Valley School District
Punxsutawney Area School District
West Branch Area School District
CLOSED – REMOTE INSTRUCTION
Brockway Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Harmony Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
COMMUNITY
– Clarion Area Agency on Aging – All Clarion County Home Delivered Meals are cancelled for 1/25/23. Please use your emergency meal boxes. Rimersburg, Leeper, and Main Street Senior Centers are all closed on 1/25/23.
