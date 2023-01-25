 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

School & Community Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

School-closing-delay-ECA look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023 / 5:42 a.m.

TWO-HOUR DELAY

Allegheny-Clarion School District

Brookville Area School District
Clarion Area School District
Clarion County Career Center; staff report at 9:00 a.m.
Clarion-Limestone School District
Creative Kids – AM and full-day Pre-K is on a 2-hour delay; 11:00 a.m. start time. Child care operating as normal.
Keystone School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
North Clarion County School District
Redbank Valley School District
St. Joseph School – Lucinda, Pa.
Union School District

CLOSED:

Brockway Head Start Center
Clearfield Area School District
Clearfield County Career & Technology Center
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Jeff Tech
Lakeside UMC – Before & After School Program
Moshannon Valley School District
Punxsutawney Area School District
West Branch Area School District

CLOSED – REMOTE INSTRUCTION

Brockway Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Harmony Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day

COMMUNITY

– Clarion Area Agency on Aging – All Clarion County Home Delivered Meals are cancelled for 1/25/23. Please use your emergency meal boxes. Rimersburg, Leeper, and Main Street Senior Centers are all closed on 1/25/23.

To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]

School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.