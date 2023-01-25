Shirley Maxine McAninch, 81, left this world for her Heavenly Home on January 24, 2023, cloaked in the comfort and love of those dearest to her.

She leaves behind her loving partner of over 45 years, Denny Smith, their spoiled dog, PeeWee, and beloved cat, Precious.

She will be deeply missed by her four children, Debora (Henry) Troese, Chris (Valettia) McAninch, Cheryl (Mark) Brumbaugh and Justin (Tiffany) Smith.

Also mourning her loss are her grandchildren, Alexa (Lauren) McAninich, Ariella, Annasofia, and Melina Smith, Josh (Rachel) Brumbaugh, Diana Brumbaugh, Sara (Kody) Felix, Shyloh Schell, Scotty Schell.

She also leaves behind her siblings, Kenneth (“Tot”) Shaffer, Richard (Barbie) Shaffer, and sister-in-law Greta Shaffer, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Effie Shaffer, and a brother Delbert (“Deb”) Shaffer.

Shirley worked at Nu-Be Garment factory where she made lifelong friends.

Later she worked at Pennsylvania Memorial Home where she provided loving care to those who needed it most.

Upon her early retirement she continued to pour her loving care onto her family.

Even battling her own illnesses, she remained her family’s courage when afraid, strength when weak, and happiness when sad.

Shirley was a beautiful woman inside and out, with a fiery soul, and a heart that overflowed with love.

She passes these traits on through her children and grandchildren, and leaves behind a lifetime of memories to cherish until we all meet again.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023, at the Shannondale Grange Hall from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Family and friends are asked to come dressed casually and ready to share your favorite stories and memories of Shirley.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

