Slippery Roads Contribute to Paint Township Crash

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local residents escaped injury after their truck crashed into a guide rail in Paint Township early Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:02 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on the Exit 60 off-ramp from Interstate 80, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2021 Ford F350 pickup driven by 26-year-old Gabriel S. Troup, of Hawthorn, was negotiating a right bend when Troup was unable to maintain control due to the slippery road conditions.

The truck traveled in a northwestern direction, making an initial impact with a guide rail.

Troup and his passenger—62-year-old Donna D. Schreffler, of Knox—were not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

