SPONSORED: Asian Buffet at Wanango Country Club Set for January 26

Asian Buffet at Wanango Country Club Set for January 26
RENO, Pa. (EYT)– Join Wanango Country Club this Thursday night in honor of The Lunar New Year.
In many Asian countries, this time of year begins the Year of the Rabbit, saying goodbye to the Tiger. It symbolizes a transition from a year full of resilience to one of prosperity. The theme of the Rabbit (2023) is peace, prosperity, and optimism.
Wanango Country Club is hosting an Asian buffet on Thursday, January 26, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The buffet is open to the public, and reservations are preferred.
The cost is $35.00 per adult, plus tax, and a child menu will be available.
Buffet Items include:
– Fried Crab Rangoons
– Egg Rolls
– General Tso’s Chicken
– White Rice
– Shrimp Fried Rice
– Stir-fry Vegetable Medley
– Beef Szechuan
– Ahi Tuna Display
– Wanango Tango Shrimp
– Vegetable Lo Mein
– Pork Pot Stickers
Reservations are required.
Please call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 to make reservations.
