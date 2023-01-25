 

SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture Open House Set for Thursday

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

BA516719-6D6A-4F24-B973-657273AC2F9E (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture invites you to their Open House on Thursday, January 26!

Faller’s Furniture has moved, and they’re eager to share the new location with you.

OPEN HOUSE AT FALLER’S FURNITURE

When: Thursday, January 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: 443 S Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa. 16214

Browse new inventory, check out the expanded Hot Buy department, and sign up for your chance to win great prizes at Faller’s Furniture’s Open House event!

Faller's employees

Faller’s Furniture Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed; Appointments Available!

Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 S. Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.

54C2B032-F91C-440F-8B96-5B8A0808ECD1


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
