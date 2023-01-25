SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture Open House Set for Thursday
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture invites you to their Open House on Thursday, January 26!
Faller’s Furniture has moved, and they’re eager to share the new location with you.
OPEN HOUSE AT FALLER’S FURNITURE
When: Thursday, January 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Browse new inventory, check out the expanded Hot Buy department, and sign up for your chance to win great prizes at Faller’s Furniture’s Open House event!
Faller’s Furniture Hours:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed; Appointments Available!
Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 S. Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa.
For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.
