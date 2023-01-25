SPONSORED: Join the West Park Rehab & Diagnostics Team!

 

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

West-Park-Now-HiringSENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is looking to add enthusiastic individuals who would like to be a part of a life-changing team.

West Park Rehab currently has openings for a Rehab Technician and Front Desk position.

Rehab Technician

This person should be positive, energetic, able to multitask, and have a genuine interest in helping injured people on their journey to recovery.

The Rehab Technician is responsible for:

  • Checking patients in
  • Setting up equipment for treatment
  • Helping the entire flow of the practice
  • Supporting the therapists so patient care runs smoothly and efficiently

Front Desk

The front desk is one of the first voices and faces a new patient hears or sees before Physical Therapists initiate a journey of physical recovery.

The front desk person is responsible for:

  • Processing different insurances
  • Answering patient questions
  • Coordinate scheduling with patients/therapists
  • Help maintain a positive flow of communication among the team

West Park Rehab strives to create a life/work balance and also has a program where 30% of all profits for the company are returned back to the team.

Please send resumes to:
West Park Rehab and Diagnostics
571 Pone Lane
Franklin PA 16323.

Check out West Park Rehab & diagnostics practice and team at www.westparkrehab.com


