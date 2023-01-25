SPONSORED: Join the West Park Rehab & Diagnostics Team!
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is looking to add enthusiastic individuals who would like to be a part of a life-changing team.
West Park Rehab currently has openings for a Rehab Technician and Front Desk position.
Rehab Technician
This person should be positive, energetic, able to multitask, and have a genuine interest in helping injured people on their journey to recovery.
The Rehab Technician is responsible for:
- Checking patients in
- Setting up equipment for treatment
- Helping the entire flow of the practice
- Supporting the therapists so patient care runs smoothly and efficiently
Front Desk
The front desk is one of the first voices and faces a new patient hears or sees before Physical Therapists initiate a journey of physical recovery.
The front desk person is responsible for:
- Processing different insurances
- Answering patient questions
- Coordinate scheduling with patients/therapists
- Help maintain a positive flow of communication among the team
West Park Rehab strives to create a life/work balance and also has a program where 30% of all profits for the company are returned back to the team.
Please send resumes to:
West Park Rehab and Diagnostics
571 Pone Lane
Franklin PA 16323.
Check out West Park Rehab & diagnostics practice and team at www.westparkrehab.com
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.