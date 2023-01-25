 

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Domestic Disturbance in Clarion Township

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CruiserCLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents: 

Troopers Respond to Domestic Disturbance in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion Troopers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Staab Road in Clarion Township at 7:24 a.m. on Monday, January 23.

Police say a known 35-year-old Vandergrift man was charged with criminal mischief through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to police, an Xfinity Security Camera (valued at $150.00) was damaged during the incident.

The victim is a 38-year-old Strattanville woman.

Corrections Officer Assaulted by Inmate at SCI Forest

Marienville-based State Police are investigating an incident of assault at SCI Forest on Woodland Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18.

Police say a known inmate assaulted a corrections officer.

The victim is a 45-year-old male.

The investigation continues.


