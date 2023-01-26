7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Snow showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday – Cloudy, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am, mixing with rain after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday – Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday – Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
