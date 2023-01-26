 

Belinda Smith

Thursday, January 26, 2023 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-VAAO3GCgMtkeZBelinda Smith left this world on Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home in Seminole, Pennsylvania.

Born Belinda Pearl Hadden in Cleveland, Ohio on March 28, 1943, to the late Earl and Alverta (Shumaker) Hadden.

Belinda married William ‘Bill” Miles Smith and had 3 sons: William Miles Jr, Michael Joseph, and Brent Douglas.

She is also survived by a sister, Susanne Spiewak.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Smith, and a sister, Norita Harris

Belinda then moved to Texas where she lived for many years before returning to her beloved family farm.

Known for her love of family, being a great pool player, and her dry sense of humor, she will be missed by her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family, and many friends.

According to her wishes, after cremation, she will be interned alongside the love of her life, Bill.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local nonprofit charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


