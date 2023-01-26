Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gnocchi With Spinach and Chicken Sausage

Treat your family to this elaborate dinner!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) of potato gnocchi

2 tablespoons olive oil



1 package (12 ounces) of fully cooked Italian chicken sausage links, halved and sliced2 shallots, finely chopped2 garlic cloves, minced1 cup white wine or chicken broth1 tablespoon cornstarch1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth3 cups fresh baby spinach1/2 cup heavy whipping cream1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Cook gnocchi according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; cook sausage and shallots until sausage is browned and shallots are tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

-Stir in wine. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half, 3-4 minutes. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and broth until smooth; stir into sausage mixture. Return to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Add spinach and cream; cook and stir until spinach is wilted.

-Drain gnocchi; add to pan and heat through. Sprinkle with cheese.

