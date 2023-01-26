How Much Is the Clarion County Courthouse Worth?

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ever wonder how much the Clarion County Courthouse is really worth?

Sure, it’s a symbol of Clarion and stands out as a beacon, welcoming visitors, and calling back those who have moved away from Clarion.

Beyond the emotional attraction of the landmark, there’s only one way to get an objective estimate of the worth of the building in dollars and cents.

An appraisal.

Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning approved a contract with Sammartino, Stout, and Lo Presti, Inc. of Erie to complete an “As-Is” appraisal of the Clarion County Courthouse for $5,000.00.

The appraisal is not for insurance, and the commissioners are not going to sell the building.

They want to save money.

”Here’s what we’re doing,” County Commissioner Ted Tharan explained. “We’re getting an appraisal of the courthouse so we can take that 25 percent appraisal and use it as a match for our grant for the basement of the courthouse from RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program).”

RACP grants require a local match of 50 percent. Clarion County is receiving a grant of at least $900,000.00.

“If the total bid job comes in at $1.3 million, you can use that $400,000.00 in value; if it appraises for $2 million, we could take 25 percent of it and use $500,000.00 as the match.

“We’re spending $5,000.00 to try and save $400,000.00 or $500,000.00.”

The grant for the courthouse will entail a new generator to ensure that county government functions can continue to operate during emergencies and weather-related power outages. In addition, the building will receive an energy-efficient fresh air exchange to keep the air clean and reduce any risk of mold/mildew accumulation.

The renovations will also bring some county government functions–such as the Domestic Relations Department and Sheriff’s Department–under one roof, thereby creating operational efficiencies to benefit area residents.

Sammartino, Stout & Lo Presti, Inc. are Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania.

According to the company website: “We are committed to providing commercial, retail, industrial, multi-family, and special use real estate appraisal and consulting expertise throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. We are the only regional real estate appraisal office with MAI-designated appraisers who regularly service the immediate tri-state market. The MAI designation requires education, training, and experience well beyond what is required for state certification.”

In other business:

• Approved a contract with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Office of the Budget for the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project (RACP) Grant for the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room Renovation and Addition project.

• Approved two promotions:

– Promotion of Rodney Sherman from Deputy Director of Veteran Affairs to Director of Veteran Affairs. Full-time, non-exempt/non-union, 80 hours per pay, $20.00 per hour, $41,600.00 per year, effective 01/04/2023.

– Promotion of Dylan Donine from CYS Caseworker I $18.00 per hour to CYS Caseworker II, $20.00 per hour. $41,600.00 per year, effective 12/13/2022.

