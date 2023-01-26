Jay D. Klingler, 88, of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Tuesday morning January 24, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Mr. Klingler was born on September 22, 1934 at Turkey City, Richland Twp. Clarion County, PA, a son of the late Daniel and Wilda Best Klingler.

He was married to Helen Hamilton on May 18, 1957 at the E.U.B. Church in Titusville.

Mr. Klingler was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, class of 1952.

He was a veteran having served in the US Army from 1955 to 1957.

Mr. Klingler had been employed at the former A&P Grocery Store and Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. in Titusville; at Quaker State in Pleasantville where he had a 17 year stretch of not missing any days of work; at PGE (Pennsylvania General Energy) in Warren; and had also drilled water wells for local residents.

He was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church where he was member of the choir, trustee committee and the United Methodist Men’s Brotherhood.

Mr. Klingler enjoyed farming and his tractors; was an avid hunter; and attended all of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and performances over the years.

He was a very witty and innovative person.

He coached little league and Daisy Campbell baseball in both Titusville and Pleasantville.

He constructed the original baseball field in Pleasantville which is now the little league fields.

Mr. Klingler is survived by his wife of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville; two sons, Keith Klingler and wife Elaine of Pleasantville and Neil Klingler and wife Mary of Guys Mills; 7 grandchildren; Miranda Sewell of El Cajon, CA, Shane Klingler of Meadville, PA, Andrea Klingler of Clover, SC, Sarah Klingler of Cooperstown, PA, Keri Klingler of Myrtle Beach, SC, Nate Klingler of Mountain Home, ID, and Natalie Klingler of Pittsburgh, PA; 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Aldene Henderson and husband Roger of Pleasantville; a sister-in-law, Mary Sue Armatas of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Klingler.

Friends may call at the Pleasantville United Methodist Church Merrick St. Pleasantville, PA 16341 on Saturday, January 28th from noon to 2:00 PM immediately followed by a funeral service with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf officiating.

Full military rites will be conducted by the local veteran organizations.

Interment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Pleasantville United Methodist Church P.O. Box 120, Pleasantville, PA 16341.

The Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

