Marilyn A. Creacraft, 81, of Drake Hill Rd., Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center shortly after her arrival.

Marilyn was born on January 23, 1942, in Pineville.

She was raised by Lee and Marie (Jackson) Bevier who were her forever parents at 9 weeks of age

.



She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School.

Marilyn was employed by the former Farmers Market and Riverside Market in Titusville with the produce department and retired from Pleasantville Golden Dawn.

She was a past member of the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church where she also served as a Deacon.

Marilyn loved shopping, spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and taking care of her dearly departed dog, Daphne.

In 1959, she won the title of Miss Pleasantville. It was the first pageant of the community.

She is survived by her husband Irwin Creacraft of Centerville whom she married on October 31, 2015; her children, Janice Allen of Pleasantville, P.J. (Sue) Wagner of Grand Valley, Bill Wagner of Jefferson, OH, Sheryl (Jeff) Walters of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Katie (Chris) Strawbridge of Cherrytree, Courtney O’Brien of Titusville, Mike (Tiffany) Allen of Enterprise, Aleisha Jackson of Franklin, Phillip Wagner of Grand Valley, Krystal Riddle of Pleasantville, Sheylyn Wagner of Jefferson, OH, Kayla (Curtis) Brown of Rimersburg, Megan Walters of Cambridge, MD, Shanae (Devon) Malone of Pleasantville; numerous great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, whom she was so very proud of each one and loved them all; and a brother, Richard (Diane) Bevier of Franklin.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her former first husband, John “Jake” Wagner whom she married on January 23, 1960, and passed away on July 13, 2006; her second husband, Dale Riley who whom she married on April 9, 1990, and passed away on September 9, 2003; and a brother, Clinton (Ruth) Bevier.

Visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Thursday, January 26th from 4 to 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, January 27th at 11 a.m. with Rev. Timothy Maybray, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Townville Vol. Fire Department and Ambulance Service14701-14719 W Freemont St., Townville, PA 16360.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.