Services Set for Thomas M. Ganoe

Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, December 17, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Mr. Ganoe’s full obituary can be found here.

