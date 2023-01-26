AICDAC to Host ‘Song for Charlie’ Virtual Event on February 10
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – The Drug-Free Coalitions of Armstrong, Indiana, and Clarion Counties is hosting a virtual presentation Song for Charlie to raise public awareness about illegally made fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid, being sold online.
DEA officials report a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least 2 mg of fentanyl, which is considered a deadly dose. Drug traffickers are using fake pills to exploit the opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States in the most recent 12-month reporting period, the most ever recorded. Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid most commonly found in counterfeit pills, is the primary driver in this alarming increase in overdose deaths.
Criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills to deceive the American public. Counterfeit pills are easy to purchase, widely available, often contain fentanyl or methamphetamine, and can be deadly.
These fake prescription pills are easily accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors. Many counterfeit pills are made to look like prescription opioids such as oxycodone (Oxycontin®, Percocet®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), and alprazolam (Xanax®); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall®).
After the sudden loss of their son Charlie, Ed and Mary Ternan created Song for Charlie with one goal: to bring awareness to counterfeit prescription pills being sold online targeting young people.
The Drug-Free Coalitions of Armstrong, Indiana, and Clarion Counties will be hosting the Song for Charlie Event virtually on February 10th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m..
The virtual presentation will include facts about fentanyl, current data, counterfeit pill information, and signs of overdose, and will cover naloxone availability.
Pre-registration is required for the event at https://forms.gle/HqU16DXPNc7N5tqS6.
AICDAC offers Narcan trainings to local agencies, businesses, and individuals. These optional trainings provide information about what the medication is, how it works, and how to administer it. Each participant will receive a free Narcan kit.
Individuals can still receive a free Narcan kit without training by calling any AICDAC office location. In addition to training, AICDAC also has permanent, wall-mounted Narcan boxes available that hold several kits. The boxes are offered free to organizations and businesses to hang in their establishments. The purpose of these boxes is to aid a bystander in the process of saving the life of a victim of an opioid overdose.
The Drug-Free Coalition (DFC) groups in each county strive to reduce and prevent substance use within the community. Working on multiple fronts, Clarion Drug-Free Coalition attempts to tackle the issue of addiction within Clarion County through a comprehensive approach including many programs and strategies that are free to the public. The DFC meetings are open to the public and are always looking for new members. If you are interested in joining, please contact [email protected] or 814-226-6350 x104.
If you or someone you know needs help for a substance use disorder, please call 814-226-6350. All services are free and confidential.
www.aicdac.org
www.facebook.com/clariondrugfree
(814)226-6350
