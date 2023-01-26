Clarion H&R Block Tax Tips: Can I Get a Tax Refund Loan? Fact vs. Fiction
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion H&R Block submitted the following article: Can I Get a Tax Refund Loan? Fact vs. Fiction.
You could wait patiently for your tax refund during tax season. It’s part of the process, right? And, while you are waiting, life is happening. There are bills due, unexpected expenses to pay, or maybe inflation has wrecked your finances lately. When the unpredicted comes up, you may be wondering, “is there a way to get access to money quickly? Can I get a loan on my tax refund?”
We understand the impact any delay of your refund may have on your finances, and that’s why we offer the Refund Advance loan109. With this interest-free loan on your tax refund, you can apply and if approved, get up to $3,500 within minutes of filing your taxes with H&R Block. There’s even a way you can apply using digital drop off – we’ll tell you how.
But first, what is a tax refund advance loan, exactly? If your application is approved, a tax refund advance loan is a great way to get money quickly and not have to worry about the time it takes to wait on your refund from the IRS. While the money is not your actual refund, this type of loan is repaid from your refund.
Refund Advance loan fact vs. fiction
Does a Refund Advance loan of up to $3,500 sound too good to be true? And, seriously, who offers such a generous refund anticipation loan? Take a look as we uncover the facts behind the Refund Advance loan offered in H&R Block tax offices. Spoiler alert — it’s the real deal.
Fiction – It takes a long time to get approved and receive a Refund Advance loan.
Fact – If eligible, you can apply for a Refund Advance loan at the end of your tax prep. All applicants will be notified by text or email when the loan decision is made. If approved, you could receive your loan proceeds within minutes after you file with H&R Block. Refund Advance applicants also apply for and leave our office with an H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard®110 on which the loan funds will be loaded if approved.
Fiction – It’s probably only a limited number of people who get approved.
Fact – While not everyone is approved, the Refund Advance loan program at H&R Block has high approval rates. To be approved, you must apply and meet certain eligibility requirements, (such as ID verification and a sufficient refund amount), as well as the lender’s underwriting requirements.
Fiction – My credit score will be affected if I apply for a Refund Advance loan.
Fact – As part of the application process, Pathward, N.A. (the lender for Refund Advance) will review your credit report, but the review doesn’t impact your credit score. So, you can apply for a Refund Advance without worrying about any impact to your credit score.
Fiction – There’s a cost to apply for the Refund Advance loan.
Fact – There are no loan fees or finance charges. Plus, the money you receive is yours at 0% interest. Really!
Fiction – It’s difficult to find someone who offers tax refund anticipation loans online or virtually.
Fact – You could get a refund anticipation loan remotely with a Refund Advance. Instead of working with one of our tax pros in an office, you can use H&R Block’s Virtual tax preparation service, so you can work with your tax pro from home, file your tax return and apply for your tax refund loan virtually.
Refund Advance and much more at H&R Block
If you are still wondering “who offers a tax refund advance loan?”, visit one of our tax offices for more information. Or, if you’d prefer to stay at home, you can work with your tax pro using H&R Block’s Virtual tax preparation service.
Our tax pros understand how important it can be to get access to money quickly. Plus, when you choose H&R Block to file your return, you can trust you’ll always get your maximum refund — guaranteed. 84
Find more information about how to schedule a tax appointment and how to apply for a Refund Advance loan in a participating office starting January 3, 2023.
Note: The Refund Advance loan offer ends February 28, 2023.
For more information on all of the ways to receive help from H&R Block when filing taxes this season, visit Clarion H&R Block.
