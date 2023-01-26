Clarion Monuments Listens to Its Customers’ Needs

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Monuments has helped customers develop a personal and fitting memorial for their loved ones since 1955, offering different options and types of monument material.

Nevertheless, owner Steve Aaron says his company offers even more.

“Sometimes families just want to talk, and we’re here to help them any way we can,” Aaron explained.

“Whether it’s preplanning a memorial or for an at-need memorial, we’re here for mentoring and advisement. We’re here to talk with them and make a difficult situation easier. A lot of families tell us we’ve made the process of choosing a memorial a lot easier for them, and that is one of our main goals when meeting with a family.”

Choosing an Appropriate Memorial

Selecting the appropriate memorial for your loved one can be a very difficult decision, but with the help of Clarion Monuments, the process will be smooth and stress-free. Clarion Monuments has served thousands of families.

Clarion Monuments prides itself on customer satisfaction.

“We create each memorial like we are creating it for our own family. One of our main values is caring for our clients. We try and make everyone feel as comfortable as possible, we realize that everyone’s experience and feelings are unique.”

Clarion Monuments Offers In-House Design

Clarion Monuments offers in-house design and manufacturing on all of the memorials they sell. With one of the area’s largest indoor and outdoor displays, families can be sure that when they visit Clarion Monuments their needs will always be exceeded. All of the memorials are designed, lettered, and sandblasted locally at our facility in Clarion.

The company takes great pride in designing and installing all of its memorials. Families can be sure that when they make a purchase from Clarion Monuments that they will be involved every step of the way from the time they walk in the door to the installation of the memorial.

“Also, our high-quality memorials come with a full perpetual warranty, this provides your family with assurance today and for generations to come.”

Keeping Up With Technology, But Maintaining Personal Touch



As a third-generation business, Clarion Monuments has kept up with the times and technology without losing the personal touch.

“The last couple of years have dramatically changed international and domestic manufacturing. There are manufacturing centers where stones are either cut out of the ground or they’re shipped in blocks, and they’re manufactured in the northeast,” explained Aaron.

With their generations of experience, Clarion Monuments can narrow down which quarries or even specific manufacturers from a certain part of a quarry to order from to get the best pieces of granite.

This Is a Good Time to Pre-Plan for a Memorial

As we are in the middle of the winter months, Aaron said now is a good time for families to start planning for their memorial needs to have the memorials ready to be installed this upcoming season. This is a great time to pre-plan for your memorial. About 25 percent of the sales at Clarion Monuments are what they call pre-purchase or pre-need memorials.

“It is a process that Clarion Monuments has made easy,” said Aaron. “Some families come in in one afternoon, and in maybe an hour, they’ve settled things. We like to consider ourselves design memorial consultants because we talk about their needs and what they’re looking for. We can design the memorial on our large screen and show them a preview.”

Consultation Options: In Person, Video Conferencing, or Over-the-Phone

Aaron prefers doing the consultation in person so the family can see all of the options available, but Clarion Monuments has implemented video conferencing and over-the-phone consultations between family members in other states, so everyone is able to join the conversation.

“There are families that just really need to talk. We advise and listen to what their needs are, and from there, we help them design a memorial that’s meaningful.”

Clarion Monuments is located just outside of Clarion on Route 322 and can be contacted at 814-764-3523 or schedule an appointment online at www.ClarionMonuments.com.

