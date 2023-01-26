 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Harassment Involving 11-Year-Old Boy

Thursday, January 26, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CruiserCLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents: 

Troopers Investigating Incident of Harassment Involving 11-Year-Old Boy

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment that occurred around 9:46 p.m. on Monday, January 23, on North Street, in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Police say an 11-year-old male and a 49-year-old male, both of Knox, were involved in the incident.

No further details were released.

Theft in Jenks Township

PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and February 28, 2022.

Police say a further investigation determined several game consoles were taken from the residence without payment.

This investigation is ongoing.

Harassment near Route 899

Marienville-based State Police were informed of a report of harassment that took place on State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24.

This investigation is ongoing.


