State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Harassment Involving 11-Year-Old Boy

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Incident of Harassment Involving 11-Year-Old Boy

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment that occurred around 9:46 p.m. on Monday, January 23, on North Street, in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Police say an 11-year-old male and a 49-year-old male, both of Knox, were involved in the incident.

No further details were released.

Theft in Jenks Township

PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and February 28, 2022.

Police say a further investigation determined several game consoles were taken from the residence without payment.

This investigation is ongoing.

Harassment near Route 899

Marienville-based State Police were informed of a report of harassment that took place on State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.