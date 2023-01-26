 

Two Passengers Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough

Thursday, January 26, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceNEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 2003 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Ryan M. Salizzoni, of Rimersburg, was traveling east on Broad Street, while a 2012 Toyota Tundra operated by 49-year-old James A. Shuttleworth, of DuBois, was traveling west.

According to police, Salizzoni attempted to make a left turn onto Wood Street during a yellow light, and he turned in front of Shuttleworth’s vehicle, causing a collision.

Salizzoni and Shuttleworth were not injured.

Shuttleworth’s passengers–77-year-old John L. Shuttleworth and 75-year-old Milly E. Shuttleworth,both of Reynoldsville–suffered possible injuries and were transported by Clarion Hospital EMS.

All occupants were using seat belts.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

According to police, Salizzoni was charged with a traffic violation.


