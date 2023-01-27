7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – Snow showers likely before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday – Cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 8 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday – Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 41. South wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday – A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 7am, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
