Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken-Pepper Alfredo

Friday, January 27, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This savory recipe will surely satisfy you and your family!

Ingredients

8 ounces of uncooked linguine
1-1/2 pounds chicken tenderloins, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
4 turkey or pork bacon strips, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 jar (15 ounces) roasted red pepper Alfredo sauce
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Cook linguine according to package directions. Meanwhile, sprinkle chicken with garlic powder and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken, mushrooms, onion, bacon, and garlic; cook and stir for eight to 10 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink.

-Drain linguine; add to skillet. Stir in Alfredo sauce; heat through. Sprinkle with cheese.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


