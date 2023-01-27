Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken-Pepper Alfredo

This savory recipe will surely satisfy you and your family!

Ingredients

8 ounces of uncooked linguine

1-1/2 pounds chicken tenderloins, cut into 1-inch cubes



1 teaspoon garlic powder1 teaspoon pepper2 tablespoons olive oil1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms1/4 cup finely chopped red onion4 turkey or pork bacon strips, chopped1 garlic clove, minced1 jar (15 ounces) roasted red pepper Alfredo sauce1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Cook linguine according to package directions. Meanwhile, sprinkle chicken with garlic powder and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken, mushrooms, onion, bacon, and garlic; cook and stir for eight to 10 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink.

-Drain linguine; add to skillet. Stir in Alfredo sauce; heat through. Sprinkle with cheese.

