Featured Local Job: Full-Time Laborer

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has an opening for a Full-Time Laborer at their Brookville location.

Job duties (but not limited to):

Bagging/stacking feed

loading/unloading trucks



sweeping floorsloading for customers

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information or stop by 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

