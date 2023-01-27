Jean M. McBride, 95, of Grove City, PA, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023.

Jean was born in Clintonville, PA, on November 20, 1927, to Andrew and Margaret (Heath) Hale.

She was a 1946 graduate of Clintonville High School, where she played violin in the high school orchestra and also played basketball.

Jean enjoyed her loving family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She collected knick-knacks and ceramics including owls and birds.

Surviving are four children: Kenneth A. (Wanda) McBride in Jamestown, NY; Thomas R. (Alma) McBride in North Lima, OH; Rosetta (Henry) Gadsby in Stoneboro, PA; and Phyllis Kaye Turner in Butler, PA.

She is also survived by two sisters: Gloria Burk in Clintonville, PA and Marjorie Snyder in Harrisville, PA; two sisters-in-law: Joyce (Calvin) Stevens in Saegertown, PA and Pauline Hale in Mercer, PA; two brothers-in-law: William (Margaret) McBride in Harrisville, PA and Victor (Barbara) McBride in Jamestown, NY.

She will be dearly missed by her 11 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, Ernest R. McBride (died on May 18, 2006) whom she married on January 28, 1948; and three sisters and six brothers.

Funeral service will be at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Avenue, Grove City, PA 16127 on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tim Farkas officiating.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM and also on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 10:00 AM until time of the funeral service.

Burial will be at Clintonville Methodist Cemetery, Clintonville, PA.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.