Loren S. “Jack” Miller, 73, of Franklin, passed away at residence on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Born in Oil City on December 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Loren S. And Nellie Mae Mealy Miller.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School and earned his Associate Degree from the Educational Institute of Pittsburgh.

Loren worked for 37 years at the former Joy Manufacturing as a draftsman retiring in 2011.

He proudly served in the United States Navy.

Loren enjoyed woodworking in his shop.

On December 31, 1997 he married the former Kathy Vogan and she survives.

Also surviving is a brother, Richard Keith Miller of Cranberry; two children, Scott M. Miller and his wife Melissa of Greenville and Tamara Harrah and husband Kerry of Franklin; two step-children, Stacey Knavel of Oil City and Rob Sharp and his wife Brianna of Columbus, OH; four grandchildren, Kali Miller of Dallas, TX, Hayden Miller and his wife Jasmynn of Carlton, Kendall Lintz and her husband Avery of Greenville and Lane Harrah of Franklin; two step grandchildren, Cora Knavel of Oil City and Dylan Sharp of Columbus, OH and one great-grandson who is expected in June.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

At Loren’s request there will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

