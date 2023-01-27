 

Police Release Details on Elderly East Brady Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash

Friday, January 27, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceSUGARCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released details on a crash in which a local elderly woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed head-on into a tree in Sugarcreek Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release issued by PSP Kittanning on Thursday, January 26, this crash happened on Kittanning Hollow Road, in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County, around 2:47 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24.

Police say 80-year-old Judy E. Nichol, of East Brady, was heading south in a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser when she was unable to properly negotiate the right bend and struck a tree head-on along the north berm of the road.

Nichol suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by East Brady Area Ambulance Service.

She was using a seat belt, and the driver’s airbag was deployed.

PSP Kittanning were assisted on the scene by Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Chicora Independent Hose Company, Arizona Towing, and citizens who stopped to assist Nichol.

According to police, Nichol was issued a traffic warning.


