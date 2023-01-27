Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, January 25.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 25, around 12:20 a.m., PSP Marienville were informed that Samantha Buckley left her residence on Outback Adventures Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in the house.

State Police in Marienville noted that while Buckley was away, there was no one over the age of 18 at the residence to care for the child and infant who were left alone.

According to the complaint, during an interview with a Marienville-based State Police Trooper, Buckley related she left the residence while her children were sleeping. She also stated she told a neighbor she was leaving, and he watched her children.

The trooper spoke to the neighbor and was informed that Buckley did not ask him to watch the children. The neighbor further stated he did not know the children were home alone, the complaint notes.

Buckley was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on the following charges in front of District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Endangers Welfare of Care-Dependent Person For Whom He/She is Responsible, Felony 3 (two counts)

She is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, January 31, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Zydonik presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.