7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayPartly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
SundayShowers, mainly after 7am. High near 42. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday NightA slight chance of rain showers before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
MondayA chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday NightA slight chance of snow showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TuesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
Tuesday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 30.
Wednesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
ThursdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 24.
