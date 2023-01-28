Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023.

She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious Hunsberger

She was married to Rick Witherup on September 19, 2009 at their home, and he survives.

She is also survived by her daughters: Charity Pascorell and her fiancé Karl Phillips of Coal Hill, Kimberly Armagost of Reno, and Sharon Pascorell of Oil City.

Also survived by her grandchildren who were her life: Krys Markley and fiancé Waylon Bish, and Kya Pascorell – still at home; whom she and Rick raised; as well as grandchildren Courtney Blair, Dakota Woolcock, Sabian Pascorell, Madalin Hanlon, Malarie, Tanner, Kailee and Brooklyn Phillips.

She also had several kids in her life who were family; including Jake and Ember Hockman.

She was also survived by her brother John Hunsberger, and a sister Kathy File of New Wilmington; Mother and Father-in-law; Larry & Renie Witherup of Parker; sisters-in-law Tammy Witherup of Demspeytown and Mary & Kate Hunsberger; and many nieces, nephews and cousins and other extended family who she loved dearly.

She was previously employed at Timberline Packaging of Knox where she met Rick.

Ann was very artistic and loved gardening and watching her birds.

She will be very missed by her beloved cat, Nutters.

She was also very well known for her cooking and baking.

If you came into her kitchen; you never left with an empty belly.

She was of the Christian faith and was a strong believer in her Savior Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers; Tom & Ralph Hunsberger.

Visitation will be held Sunday (Jan. 29) from 2-7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Monday (Jan. 30) at 1 p.m. with Pastor David McVay, her nephew, officiating.

Private interment will follow in Fertigs Cemetery in Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505; or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

To express online condolences to Anna’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

