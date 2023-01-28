Charles “Chuck” Wilson, 87, of Corsica, died Wednesday evening, January 25, 2023 at his home following a period of decline in his health.

Born in Dayton on March 20, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Laura Haines Wilson.

In his youth he attended Dayton and Summerville School.

On October 8, 1955 at his parents’ home in Baxter, he married the former Rosamond Routley. She survives.

He spent 20 years employed at Sibley Builders and for then after 20 years of being self employed he retired from being a Home Builder.

His pastimes include hunting, fishing, “Teasing” his children and grandchildren, chewing “Wrigleys” gum, and kicking butt.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Rosamond; are his son, George (Judy) Wilson; his daughters, Suzanne Wilson, Melissa (Jimmy) Bosley, Sheila (Gary King) Gula and Charlotte (Tony) Chicola; his grandchildren, Walter Geer, Geoffrey Wilson, Kyle Wilson, Stephen Stiller, Jamie Bosley, Rebecca Johnson, Aimee Silva, Andrea Hutson, Megan Walk and Abigail Reed; and his great grandchildren, Emily Geer, Jerrett Geer, Matthew Bosley, Bailey Bosley, Brayden Walk, Ryleigh Silva, Liliahna Johnson, Hailey Johnson, Frank Johnson II, Gavin Stiller, Svea Wilson, Revan Wilson, Owen Wright and Layla Wright.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Scott, Robert and Albert Wilson; his sisters, Flossie Leopold, Edna Gilg, Alma Steele, Ruth Mort, Irene Walmer, Helen, Grace and Nellie Wilson; a great grandchild, Zennabelle Silva; and his son-in-law, A. Carl Reed, Jr. and his in laws, Lawrence and Irene Wood Routley.

His family will receive friends on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 12-2PM and 4-6PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA with an addition hour of visiting on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 10-11AM.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 11AM with Pastor Ken Shirley, officiating.

Interment will be in Jefferson Cemetery, Clover TWP, Jefferson County.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

