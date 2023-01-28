Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Turkey Biscuit Stew

This chunky stew makes a hearty supper!

Ingredients

1/3 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup butter, cubed



1/3 cup all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed chicken broth, undiluted3/4 cup 2% milk2 cups cubed cooked turkey1 cup cooked peas1 cup cooked whole baby carrots1 tube (16.3 ounces) large refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a 10-inch cast-iron (or another type of ovenproof skillet), saute onion in butter until tender. Stir in the flour, salt, and pepper until blended. Gradually add broth and milk. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly, about 2 minutes. Add the turkey, peas, and carrots; heat through. Separate biscuits and arrange them over the stew.

-Bake until biscuits are golden brown for 20 to 25 minutes.

