Jeffrey Myers Crawford, of Lowell Healthcare in Lowell, IN, a well-known former Emlenton resident, went to be with our heavenly father January 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff had resided at Lowell Healthcare since July 1, 2018.

Jeffrey was born in Oil City on January 26, 1939.

He was the son of the late Benjamin Earl and Adelaide King Crawford.

He is survived by his wife Dora Sheesley Crawford, whom he married on March 24, 1972 at St. Mark United Church of Christ at Monroe.

Jeff graduated from Emlenton High School in 1958.

He owned and operated Panther Spring Sterling Service for many years.

Jeff was a well- known printer working for the Emlenton News and Forest Press in Tionesta, and owned and operated his own Printing Business.

He then went on to work as Produce Manager at Linnon’s Foodland Market in Mariasville until they closed.

Jeff took great pride in mowing the Crawford Cemetery and other lawns in the area as well as cleaning the Emlenton Presbyterian Church, Farmers National Bank and several UPMC Satellite Centers when he lived in Emlenton.

Jeff was a Freemason, and was a member of the Zem Zem Shrine.

He had been a Boy Scout leader and Cub Scout master and had been a member of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church.

Jeff enjoyed reading, going to car shows, watching old westerns and mysteries, and joke telling.

He was an animal lover and most especially fond of his dogs “Sammy” and “Tinkerbell”.

In addition to his loving wife of fifty years, Jeff is survived by his son Mark Crawford of Hebron, IN. His daughters, Peggy Chopps and her husband Terry of Crown Point, IN, and Jennifer Columbia and her husband Mike of New York City, NY.

Jeff was affectionately “Grandpa” to his five grandchildren: Kyle and Madison Crawford of FL, Grace, Ellie, and Calvin Columbia of NY, NY.

He is additionally survived by a special great nephew Jacob Amsler, his sisters-in-law Ruth Crawford of Seneca, Jacqueline Crawford of Pacifica, CA, Patty Landers of Emlenton, a brother-in-law Don Rodgers of Turkey City, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death in 2003 by his sister Sue Crawford Mullins and her husband Richard, and two brothers Grant Crawford in 2013 and Stephen Crawford in 2019.

Jeff was the last surviving member of his immediate family and was additionally preceded in death by a special Aunt Margaret Isabel Crawford, a sister-inlaw Donna Rodgers, a brother-in-law Bennie Landers, a nephew Benjamin Landers, and a great niece Lindsey Amsler.

Friends will be received at The Hile Funeral Home 1204 Kerr Ave. in Emlenton from 4-7 PM Monday February 20th, a Funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 11 am Tuesday, February 21st.

Interment will be in the Emlenton Cemetery Memorial donations can be made to the Emlenton Fire department PO Box 371 Emlenton Pa 16373.

To send a condolence please visit www.HileFH.com.

