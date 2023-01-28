Local Man Accused of Serial Shoplifting at Clarion Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing retail theft charges after he allegedly shoplifted five times between November and December 2022 at Clarion Walmart.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 22-year-old James Michael Hicken, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Wednesday, January 26:

– Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 1 (five counts)

According to a criminal complaint filed on January 26, a trooper from the PSP Clarion barracks was dispatched on Friday, January 6, to Walmart located on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a report of retail theft.

The trooper arrived on the scene and was met by employees of Walmart’s Asset Protection Team who had five incidents of shoplifting by the same suspect, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the thefts occurred on November 19, November 28, December 1, December 2, and December 5 of 2022. The total value of the items stolen was $316.36.

The suspect was identified as James Hicken of Clarion, the complaint notes.

Hicken is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill.

