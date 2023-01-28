Marcia L. Blair, 69, of Polk, passed away at her residence late Thursday night, January 26, 2023 after a long term illness surround by her family and her beloved Chihuahua, Angel.

Born in Franklin on January 25, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Dana E. & Irene M. Wentworth Blair.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School where she also obtained her Cosmetology certification.

Marcia traveled to several different locations with her late husband while he was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

She has had a life long passion for horses and was a 4-H member and leader for many years.

Marcia enjoyed collecting antiques, Native American Culture and collecting memorabilia.

Most recently, Marcia enjoyed bird watching at her home.

Marcia was an avid reader and published author.

Above all, Marcia lived for her grandchildren and spending time with them.

She is survived by her son, Richard S. Say and his wife Kaylene of Meadville, her daughter, Neisha S. Neal of Erie; four beloved grandchildren, Katie L. Say and Ryder S. Say of Meadville and Athena A.M. Neal and Justin R. Neal of Erie; a brother Thomas A. Blair of Franklin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Robert E. Blair and her lifelong companion and father of her children, Richard E. “Dick” Say.

Family and friends welcome from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date with friends and family.

She will be laid to rest with her parents at Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

