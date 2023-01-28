Robert David Burnham, of Corsica, passed away peacefully on January 27 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

He was born on October 3, 1937, in Oil City, to the late Robert G. Burnham and Elizabeth Moore Burnham.

He is a graduate of Clarion Limestone in 1955 and served as trustee and elder of the Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica.

Robert drove truck hauling coal, gasoline and other material for years until he started his own trucking company and served as the President of Burnham Gas Company.

Robert spent much of his free time working on the farm, raising chickens, and going on camping trips.

Robert is survived by his wife Linda Reed Burnham, his three sons Robert H. Burnham, Daryl D. Burnham, Brian J. Burnham, his granddaughter Katharine E. Burnham, and his sister Shirley Soja.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pisgah Presbyterian Church or the Roseville Grange.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pisgah Presbyterian Church or the Roseville Grange.

