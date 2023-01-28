 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Robert David Burnham

Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-zXxwKFExfdZTtdMCRobert David Burnham, of Corsica, passed away peacefully on January 27 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

He was born on October 3, 1937, in Oil City, to the late Robert G. Burnham and Elizabeth Moore Burnham.

He is a graduate of Clarion Limestone in 1955 and served as trustee and elder of the Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica.

Robert drove truck hauling coal, gasoline and other material for years until he started his own trucking company and served as the President of Burnham Gas Company.

Robert spent much of his free time working on the farm, raising chickens, and going on camping trips.

Robert is survived by his wife Linda Reed Burnham, his three sons Robert H. Burnham, Daryl D. Burnham, Brian J. Burnham, his granddaughter Katharine E. Burnham, and his sister Shirley Soja.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pisgah Presbyterian Church or the Roseville Grange.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.