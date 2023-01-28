SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery to Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day on January 31!
Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 12:01 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Bring your friends to Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville to celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day on Tuesday, January 31!
Deer Creek Winery is celebrating National Hot Chocolate Day with a spiked hot chocolate bar and a decorate-your-own mug craft event.
The event is for anyone 21 years of age or older.
The event is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are $25.00 and includes a mug to decorate and take home with you.
Purchase your tickets online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-hot-chocolate-day-event-tickets-484486621527?aff=erelexpmlt
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.
